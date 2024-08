“If Truck Violence play their cards right, the band could very well be the next phenomenon in Montreal’s hardcore scene.”

Truck Violence, Violence (Mothland)

The heated debut full-length from sludgy Montreal noisecore stooges Truck Violence is as visceral as it is surreal. Aptly named, this album, with its off-kilter poeticism, vicious drumming and discordant guitar work, feels like a stark middle finger toward conformity and societal shame. Violence does what it wants without inhibitions, sometimes revealing a bleak view of the Canadian countryside or emphasizing self-destruction and immolation with brutal instrumentation. Even with the departure of drummer Ryley Klima, Truck Violence seem to be barreling into the unknown, bringing sweaty shows to the forgotten alleys of this fair city. If Truck Violence play their cards right, the band could very well be the next phenomenon in the hardcore scene. Let’s just hope they don’t fly too close to the sun. 8/10 Trial Track: “He Ended the Banger Hanging”

For more on Truck Violence, please visit their Bandcamp. This review was originally published in the Aug. 2024 issue of Cult MTL.

For our latest in music, please visit the Music section.