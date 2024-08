Batman: Caped Crusader is streaming now on Prime Video.

Most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now.

The top three movies are Monkey Man (Prime Video), Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (Prime Video) and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (Prime Video).

The top three TV shows are House of the Dragon (Crave), Batman: Caped Crusader (Prime Video) and The Umbrella Academy (Netflix).

