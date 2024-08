Food, art, live entertainment and other activities are scheduled from Aug. 22 to 25 and Aug. 29 to Sept. 1.

The Asian Night Market is coming to Montreal’s Chinatown for two weekends in August

The eighth edition of the Asian Night market is happening in Montreal this month, promising a wide range of food, art, live entertainment and activities in the heart of Chinatown. From Aug. 22 to 25 and Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, food vendors from over 30 Montreal restaurants will be set up in the outdoor space at 1111 St-Laurent, selling most dishes for $4 to $8, and from $9 to $12 for premium dishes. Admission to the site is free.

In conjunction with MURAL, Asian Night Market programming also promises live mural-painting, a mural-painting competition and more artistic creations by artist Maylee Keo. Participants can also expect street performances and shows, as well as interactive activities, games and face-painting for kids.

For more on the Montreal Asian Night Market, please visit their website.

For our latest in arts and life, please visit the Arts & Life section.