Canadian sports betting and casino gaming have been among the most intriguing stories in iGaming over the last couple of years. You could probably zoom out and look at this from a continental perspective, especially considering some of the changes that have been written into legislation across many states just south of our border.

The US and Canadian gambling landscapes share similarities with other countries that have a multibillion-dollar gambling industry. In the UK, for instance, gambling legislation is applied nationwide via laws written and verified by the central government. All cities and towns must adhere to the same legislation. In Canada and the US, this power is devolved to a particular state or province, which is understandable, given that both countries are much bigger than the UK.

However, it opens up a unique disparity between states completely on board with the idea of legalized digital casino gaming and sports betting, such as New Jersey, and those vehemently against it – such as California and Utah.

Today’s focus, however, is on Ontario and its current gambling laws, so let’s dive in and see how the landscape is shaping up in 2024.

Critical takeaways from Ontario gambling laws 2024

● Gamblers must be 18 to play the lottery or bingo, but at least 19 to play sports and online casino games.

● You must allow access to your location to ensure you’re within the geopolitical region of Ontario.

● You must be a Canadian citizen who is based in Ontario.

● Sites must adhere to safe gambling legislation and provide resources for those looking to seek help with problem gambling.

The rise of affiliate sites

It’s not just online casino and sports betting companies that were keen to set up shop in Ontario; a number of affiliate and review sites have witnessed an explosion in activity since April 2022.

Ontario has followed a blueprint laid out by many other states and countries that legalized gambling much earlier. By following these blueprints, the emergence of affiliate sites that review casinos and give gamers an idea of what variables to look out for has become one of the most intriguing and competitive ancillary markets within the global iGaming dynamic.

Ontario has followed a blueprint laid out by many other states and countries that legalized gambling much earlier. By following these blueprints, the emergence of affiliate sites that review casinos and give gamers an idea of what variables to look out for has become one of the most intriguing and competitive ancillary markets within the global iGaming dynamic.

Brief overview of iGaming in Ontario

Casino companies and sports betting platforms have long sought an avenue into the Ontarian gambling market. The province has more people within its lines than any other, and given that it’s home to the Canadian capital, there was an added incentive for companies lobbying for digital gambling reform.

Once the changes came in a couple of years ago, they enabled both sports betting and casino gaming to operate in Ontario. The doors were opened for companies looking to set up in Ottawa and Toronto. In April 2022, Ontario launched its online gambling legislation, thus allowing companies to operate within the province and provide gambling services to the millions of residents who live within provincial lines.

While we’re only two years into the rollout of this fresh legislation, Ontario’s tax receipts are looking extremely healthy. Of course, while there are pros and cons to legalizing gambling, and the growth in the tax base isn’t solely because of iGaming, it’s clear that it’s the right avenue for the province to take. The truth is that people will gamble, regardless of whether the state legalizes and taxes it or not. So, offering this foundation of clear regulation means that provinces can benefit from the more significant tax base that comes with it – it’s more beneficial for all parties involved.

Developing gambling markets in Ontario

Casino gaming has universal appeal, and classic games like roulette and poker will continue to have mass appeal worldwide. Ontarians’ casino gaming patterns follow a similar route to those in other nations, with slots, roulette and blackjack tables all commanding sizeable, consistent audiences.

Now that the new gambling laws in Ontario cover sports betting as well as casino gaming, the sports betting markets are beginning to reflect where the action is in Ontario. Clearly, the NHL is the crown jewel of sports gambling, attracting the majority of punters, but other popular games, such as domestic European football, are also attracting an Ontario audience.

It’s easy to keep up to date with some of the top soccer teams and their latest developments in today’s digital age, and given that many Ontarians enjoy watching US and European sports, it’s no surprise to see them reflected in these figures, too.

Summary

The primary difference in Ontario gambling law is that you must be at least 19 to play casino games or place a sports bet online. We’ve explored the regulations worldwide, particularly over the last few years; those areas that are new to regulating gambling, such as Ontario, which has only regulated it over the last couple of years, often have many similarities in the specifics of their regulations, but you must always check them out for yourself and read up on them before you decide to place a bet.