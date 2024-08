We would like to thank all the amazing athletes and the city of Paris for bringing us THE Olympics of a lifetime.

If permanent host cities are ever established for the Games, Paris absolutely deserves to be one of them. The incredibly majestic backdrops your city provided, from the spectacular opening ceremonies and throughout all the outdoor events, enhanced the whole experience exponentially. (That beach volleyball court was something else.)

Congratulations to Team Canada for your historic performance, securing 27 medals including nine golds — the most ever won by our country at a non-boycotted Summer Olympics.

And congratulations to Celine Dion for your epic and heart-wrenching comeback.

Lastly, we’d like to thank the CBC for your thoughtful coverage, which captured so many amazing memories for Canadians.

