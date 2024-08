Tropical Storm Debby is forecast to bring 24 hours of rain and thunderstorms to the city tomorrow.

Rainfall Warning in Montreal: Up to 100 mm of rain expected Friday, flood risk

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Montreal as Tropical Storm Debby approaches. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to bring between 60 and 100 mm of rain, beginning in the early morning hours on Friday and continuing into Saturday morning.

“The persistent moderate to heavy rain can lead to high water levels and some localized flooding over land.”

Please stay safe out there.

Thunderstorm outlooks for Quebec valid overnight and Friday, August 9th.



Any report of damage can be sent to Environment and Climate Change Canada using #QCstorm or by emailing QCstorm@ec.gc.ca. pic.twitter.com/AowiOkwQhr — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) August 8, 2024 Rainfall Warning in Montreal: Up to 100 mm of rain expected Friday, flood risk

For the latest weather updates, please visit the Weather Network.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.