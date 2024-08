Today’s final lineup announcement includes the return of Patrick Watson’s Sacred Sunday at Kids POP, Nomadic Massive’s free 20th anniversary show, the first-ever Comedy POP and more, adding to an already stacked bill including Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Skratch Bastid and Luna Li.

The complete lineup for the 2024 edition of the POP Montreal music festival arrived this morning, with exciting new names and events happening from Sept. 25 to 29, including: an intimate, location-TBA show by Tucson indie rock band Calexico (the return of Patrick Watson’s Sacred Sunday at Kids POP, which is free for families), Nomadic Massive‘s free 20th anniversary show, Basia Bulat, Sheenah Ko and Begonia in concert on the Rialto roof, a Wizard of Oz-themed Kiki Ball and the first-ever edition of Comedy POP.

Back in May, POP announced the bulk of the lineup for the festival’s 23rd edition, which includes international music legends from a variety of genres including: prolific folk gospel singer Iris DeMent, funky Cash Money Records godfather Mannie Fresh, new age folk visionary Beverly Glenn-Copeland and Parisian new wave icons Edith Nylon.

Connoisseurs of the local scene have a lot to look forward to at POP Montreal 2024, with Stars and the Dears playing their albums Set Yourself on Fire and No Cities Left (each celebrating their 20th anniversary), an all-star tribute to beloved local singer-songwriter Lhasa de Sela (feat. Feist, Klô Pelgag etc) and shows by the Barr Brothers, Erika Angell, Kroy, Sunset Rubdown, Fernie, Unessential Oils, Homeshake, Alix Fernz and more.

Other exciting names include Canadian rapper Skratch Bastid (who’ll be hosting a BBQ of sorts), Toronto singer-songwriter Luna Li, Argentinean singer and actress Juana Molina, Mexican singer-songwriter Silvana Estrada, L.A. producer/DJ Egpytian Lover, among many others.

For tickets and more on POP Montreal 2024, please visit the festival’s website.

