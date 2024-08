“What a joy it was to see you pass through the door of Paloma over the last few years, snowstorm or heatwave, loyal, hungry and smiling. It was such a pleasure to welcome you! You are in our hearts forever.”

The owners of Montreal restaurant Paloma made an announcement on Instagram today that they have closed. Named after a family-favourite beach located in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, Paloma was a love letter to Nice by father-daughter duo Armand and Rosalie Forcherio, renowned for their selection of offal and thoughtfully curated wine list.

The team at Paloma — which ranked #55 among Canada’s Top 100 Restaurants this year — thanked their staff, suppliers and patrons. Their message suggested that Armand is retired, Rosalie will move on to another project and an entirely new crew will take over their space at 8521 St-Laurent.

“It is a project that we set up five years ago and whose objective was to work together at least once in our respective careers in order to honor our common passion. For Armand it was, above all, the most wonderful way to end his career. It is therefore with the feeling of a job well done that we are going to experience something else.

“It is with joy that we pass the torch to a new team of restaurateurs who are just as dynamic as they are passionate. Stay tuned, we will introduce them to you shortly.”

