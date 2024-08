Over $2.4-billion in legal cannabis was sold in Canada in the first half of 2024

According to Statistics Canada, legal cannabis sales across the country have totalled over $2.4-billion in the first half of 2024. The top three provinces for legal cannabis sales are Ontario ($934.6-million), Alberta ($440-million) and Quebec ($343.1-million).

In the 2022–23 fiscal year, Canadians of legal age spent an average of $150 on cannabis products, for a total of $4.7-billion in sales nationwide.

The sale of cannabis was legalized and regulated in Canada in 2018 following the passage of the Cannabis Act, put forward by the Liberal government. There are currently close to 4,000 licensed cannabis retailers across the country.

