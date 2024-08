We spoke with Bahaoui as he prepares to play the Orientalys festival this weekend.

Zouhair Bahaoui is a Moroccan pop/hip hop star of international prestige, with millions of streams on Spotify and YouTube, making his North American debut this week at Festival Orientalys in Montreal.

So far, he has only released singles — more than 20 singles that have found a niche in the Moroccan/African and Middle Eastern music worlds, and propelled his career to dazzling heights.

The word “prodigy” has been thrown around when discussing the 28-year-old’s musical talent and body of work, which could easily feed a star’s ego. But as he spoke from his studio in Tetouan, Morocco, Bahaoui remained resolutely humble. He’s more than excited to come to Canada and finally play for his fans in the Algerian, Tunisian and, more broadly, the Arab community and beyond.

“I try to make my shows feel like a family gathering,” Bahaoui says. “Yes, we had a show in Tangier the other day and he played for like three hours. He didn’t want to stop,” adds his English translator, Adel.

Bahaoui also crafts all of his own beats in his studio, drawing inspiration from a cornucopia of genres like Afrobeat, raï, flamenco, Gnawa, reggaeton, chaâbi and old-school and R&B artists like Stevie Wonder.

“He loves Stevie Wonder,” Adel says. “I know that comes from his dad, who is a bass player and drummer. He would always play Stevie Wonder and old soul music around the house.”

The young pop star is also very active on social media sites like TikTok and loves to share the goings on in his personal life. He says it’s the closest way he can share with his fans other than shows, which he always makes an unbelievable experience.

“I feel like I’m on fire when I’m on the stage and kind of sometimes get lost in the music,” Bahaoui says.

His latest single “Makareb” features the European DJ Aymoune, with the video filmed in Dakar, Senegal, featuring street dancers and some of the famous, glow-in-the-dark, Dakar party night buses. Bahaoui recalls the experience as “crazy,” and says the song is about microbes or the “bad people who try to stop love.”

“It’s about the people who are talking trash behind his back and trying to stop his love from blossoming,” Adel says.

“Makareb” is a perfect example of Bahaoui’s musical style; turning a real-life experience into a danceable and cathartic release for the club or city nights. ■

Zouhair Bahaoui performs as part of the Orientalys festival at Clock Tower Quay (TD stage) on Saturday, Aug. 10, 9 p.m., $17

