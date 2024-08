Uber has shared tips on how to improve your rating, including being ready, being respectful and not slamming the door.

Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa still have the worst Uber passengers in Canada

According to passenger review data released by Uber, the worst passengers in Canada are once again in Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa, for the second year in a row.

According to Uber, the following tips can be used in order to improve your Uber rating as a passenger.

Clean up after your mess

Buckle up

Be ready

Treat everyone with respect

Don’t slam the door

The cities in Canada with the highest average passenger ratings are as follows:

Red Deer Windsor Saskatoon Winnipeg Kingston Regina Halifax Kelowna Niagara Region Victoria

Seat belts save lives, and wearing them is the most effective way for Canadians to protect themselves during a collision. Yet 45% of riders indicate that they don't always buckle up when they take a trip with Uber. That's why we're launching a brand new safety feature across the… pic.twitter.com/d9eJZBRekP — Uber Canada (@Uber_Canada) July 15, 2024

