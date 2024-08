On the same day that he attended the Pride Parade in Vancouver over the weekend, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared a message about security at all Pride parades in Canada. In June, the federal government announced their investment of $1.5-million in Fierté Canada Pride for enhanced security measures at Pride events across the country. The funding can be used to offset the rising cost of event insurance, emergency planning, training for staff and volunteers and other security needs.

“If you’re marching in a Pride parade this summer, you should feel free and safe — full stop. We’re making sure organizations have the security they need for Pride events this year, because we’re not going to let anti-2SLGBTQI+ hate stop the celebrations.”

— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 3, 2024 "We're not going to let anti-LGBT hate stop Pride celebrations this summer"

Trudeau’s statement comes following a decision by Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston to skip the Halifax Pride parade this year due to RCMP concerns, and the disruption and break-up of Toronto’s Pride Parade by pro-Palestinian protesters last month.

Incidents like this have been occurring at Pride parades around the world all year, according to Fierté Montreal Pride executive director Simon Gamache, who spoke about their organization’s increased security efforts during a press conference two weeks ago.

According to Global News, some groups have withdrawn from the Montreal parade due to their own safety concerns, while others have voiced opposition to parade sponsor TD and alleged human rights violations, but Gamache says this constitutes less than 2% of planned participants. There will be 188 groups taking part in the event, he said.

The Montreal Pride parade takes place this Sunday, Aug. 11 from 1 to 5 p.m.

