Montreal comedy fans will be happy to hear that the Just for Laughs festival is making a comeback in 2025, returning to local stages next summer from July 16 to 27. Following the cancellation of the 2024 edition in March (and announcement that the festival had declared bankruptcy), Quebec City comedy festival ComediHa! acquired the Just for Laughs / Juste pour rire brand in June and mounted a Montreal edition of their festival in July — including a handful of anglophone comics under the “Just for Laughs presents” banner (among them Dane Cook and Iliza Shlesinger).

With today’s announcement of the 2025 Just for Laughs Montreal dates (as well as JFL festival dates for Sydney, Bermuda and Vancouver), the festival said they aim to “make next summer’s JFL in Montreal one of the most memorable in the brand’s storied history.”

ComediHa! President and JFL owner Sylvain Parent-Bédard, Just for Laughs’ new owner, said that his team is working with festival partners “to bring a new breath and vision into these events, which we believe will resonate with both long-time fans and new audiences alike.”

“I’d also like to acknowledge our exceptional programming team, some returning and some new programmers, who are working swiftly and diligently to put together some truly remarkable lineups. Their dedication and creativity are at the heart of what will make these festivals a resounding success.”

