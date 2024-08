“I’m proud that a woman who spent her adolescence in Montreal is on the threshold of the presidency”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante shared her excitement about Kamala Harris on social media this morning, along with an inspiring photo from last night’s Democratic National Convention. The photo, taken by Todd Heisler for The New York Times, shows Harris speaking on stage with one of her great-nieces looking on in the foreground. The mayor complimented the photo and expressed pride that a former Montrealer is a presidential candidate.

“This photo is sublime. I’m proud that a competent and inspiring woman is on the threshold of the presidency. I’m proud that a woman who spent her adolescence in Montreal is the Democratic candidate. Go, Kamala!”

During last night’s DNC finale, Kamala Harris officially accepted the nomination to be the Democratic party’s candidate for president in this year’s U.S. presidential election, which takes place on Nov. 5, 2024.

