“Of Kennedy’s current 5% support, 2% would vote for Trump, 1% would vote for Harris and 2% would not vote.”

Leger President Jean-Marc Léger has reacted to the news that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has endorsed Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential race. “Of Kennedy’s current 5% support, 2% would vote for Trump, 1% would vote for Harris and 2% would not vote in the election,” Leger said.

Léger confirmed that even though the level of support is small, it can make a difference in four or five swing states.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Kamala Harris currently leads in the polls with 47.3% support, followed by Donald Trump at 43.6% and Robert F. Kennedy at 4.6%.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr suspend sa campagne et appuie Donald Trump.



Sur les 5% de votes actuels, 2% voteraient Trump, 1% appuieraient Harris et l’autre 2% n’iraient pas voter.



Même si c’est minime, cela peut faire la difference dans 4-5 états. https://t.co/9imjcxK4Kw — Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) August 23, 2024 Here’s how Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s endorsement of Trump affects voting intention

RFK Jr., who had been running as an Independent, announced the suspension of his campaign in a press conference in Arizona today, quickly drawing criticism from his siblings and other Kennedy family members, who have all endorsed the Democratic Party in the presidential race.

Never been less surprised in my life. Been saying it for over a year — RFKjr is for sale, works for Trump. Bedfellows and loving it.



Kamala Harris is for the people — the easiest decision of all time just got easier. — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) August 23, 2024 Here’s how Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s endorsement of Trump affects voting intention

The U.S. presidential election is happening on Nov. 5, 2024.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.