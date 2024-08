“Eminem asserts himself as rap’s Dave Chappelle, a GOAT of his domain who seems more fixated on the cultural state of sensitivity than delivering his best possible work.”

Eminem, The Death of Slim Shady (Interscope)

Guess who’s back? On his latest outing, Eminem brings back his beloved alter ego for what may be one final hurrah. He asserts himself as rap’s Dave Chappelle, a GOAT of his domain who seems more fixated on the cultural state of sensitivity than delivering his best possible work. It’s his strongest album in over a decade, which may say more about his abundance of misfires since The Marshall Mathers LP2 than it does about the quality of this body of songs. Nonetheless, Eminem works best with a tightly knit concept, and a tug-of-war with Slim Shady makes for a few enthralling, albeit nostalgia-bating tracks. 6.5/10, Trial Track: “Habits” feat. White Gold

“Habits” by Eminem from The Death of Slim Shady

For more on Eminem, please visit his website. This review was originally published in the Aug. 2024 issue of Cult MTL.

For our latest in music, please visit the Music section.