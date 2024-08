The festival showcases traditional and contemporary music, dance, art, food and more from countries on three continents, including Morocco, Algeria, India, Lebanon and Japan.

The 14th edition of Festival Orientalys begins today, bringing live music, DJs and other performances, workshops, an arts and crafts exhibition, a souk marketplace, food vendors and kids’ activities to the Clock Tower Quay in the Old Port of Montreal from Aug. 8 to 11.

The festival showcases traditional and contemporary cultures of countries on three continents — among them Spain, Morocco, Algeria, India, Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Japan, China and Cambodia. Among the wide range of free shows is one ticketed event — the Saturday Celebration, featuring headliner Zouhair Bahaoui.

“Orientalys is a festival fully devoted to the meeting of Eastern and Western cultures, celebrating a diverse, avant‐garde and open-minded Montreal.”

