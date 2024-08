See 75 minutes of feline antics on the big screen, for a good cause.

Montreal cat lovers mark your calendars: Following two sold-out screenings at Cinéma du Parc on Aug. 15 and 19, CatVideoFest is back for an encore on Aug. 26, at 7 p.m.

The annual American endeavour, which tours cinemas across the U.S. and around the world, raises funds for local animal shelters and animal welfare organizations while entertaining the masses with 75 minutes of heart-warming and hilarious cat videos on the big screen.

The Montreal event will donate part of the proceeds to no-kill cat shelter Réseau Secours Animal, and attendees can consult a cat behaviourist from FelineGood on-site, or get temporary cat tattoos from VIROO COOLCAT.

For more on CatVideoFest and to buy tickets for the Montreal event, please visit the Cinéma du Parc website.

For more, please visit the Arts & Life section.