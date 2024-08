A new study indicates that voters in the U.S. see Republicans as weird, creepy and strange, while Democrats are seen as normal.

A new study by Data for Progress about the perception of politicians has found that a majority of Americans agree that Republicans are more weird today than they were 10 years ago.

The study found that 3 in 5 Americans (59%) agree with the sentiment, including 89% of Democrats and 65% of Independents.

“The results indicate that voters are aligned with Democrats when they describe Republicans as weird or extreme. In particular, recent statements and actions made by Republicans, from disparaging childless adults to questioning Harris’s race, are perceived as ‘very weird’ by a strong majority of voters.”

Republicans are seen as more weird, creepy, strange, extreme, and off-putting than Democrats.



Republicans are seen as more weird, creepy, strange, extreme, and off-putting than Democrats.

Voters say Democrats are more "normal" than Republicans by a +6-point margin.

In Canada, Liberal and NDP MPs have also taken to pointing out “weird” things about Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre and his party.

