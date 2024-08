A human rights advocacy group is seeking punitive damages from the government for “fracturing Quebec society and legitimizing discrimination.”

A $1-million complaint was filed this week against Bill 96, the CAQ’s law to protect the French language in this province, at the Quebec human rights commission (Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse).

Human rights advocacy group the Red Coalition, one of many Quebec organizations to have voiced criticism of the law since it was passed in 2022, is seeking punitive damages for affected organizations and individuals advocating for the rights and freedoms of people in Quebec due to “the widespread discriminatory impact” of Bill 96. Red Coalition specified that the complaint doesn’t specifically represent the anglophone community, but all Quebecers negatively affected by Bill 96.

Red Coalition founder and executive director Joel DeBellefeuille elaborated on the harm the bill is doing to minority ethnic and linguistic groups in Quebec, from creating barriers to essential services to normalizing derogatory terms and discriminatory practices.

“Bill 96 has fractured our society, deepening divides and legitimizing discrimination. This complaint is not just about holding the government accountable; it’s about healing our community and reaffirming the principles of equality and respect that should define Quebec.”

