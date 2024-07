What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, July 17

Yoi Toki future funk/vaporwave tour comes to le Belmont

PHI Foundation exhibition: Rajni Perera/Marigold Santos’s Efflorescence/The Way We Wake

Retrowave with Frigid, 2nd anniversary, at Bar le Stud

Free outdoor dance show Myokine at Parc La Fontaine’s Théâtre de Verdure

Michigan indie pop band the Crane Wives play Théâtre Fairmount

