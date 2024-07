What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, July 23

Totally Tubular ’80s nostalgia festival at Place Bell

femmes volcans forêts torrents group exhibition at the MAC

Fantasia presents horror comedy Chainsaws Were Singing w/ director in attendance

WSC comedy festival presents the “Michael Jordan Gala”

Burlington, VT alt-country artist Greg Freeman plays l’Esco

