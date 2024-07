What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, July 8

La Ronde amuseument park at Parc Jean-Drapeau

The Jeff Louch Trio performs at le Mal Nécessaire every Monday in July

See animals and their ecosystems at the Biodome

We Drove From Toronto show kicks off Comedy on the Well festival (through July 14)

Natural wine pop-up at Jean-Talon Market with tacos and poutine

Montreal Complètement Cirque fest presents L’Autre Cirque at la Chapelle

