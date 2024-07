What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, July 22

Planetarium presents four English-language immersive films

Le Mal Nécessaire presents the Jeff Louch Trio (free)

Zine Club: Museum of Broken Hearts at Drawn & Quarterly

Fantasia presents world premiere of U.K. horror The Beast Within feat. Kit Harrington

World’s Smallest Comedy Festival showcase night at Hurley’s

