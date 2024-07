What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, July 10

Cinémathèque Québécoise Science Fiction series screens Strange Days

Portraits and Fashion exhibition at the McCord Stewart Museum

Comedy on the Well edition of Battle of Wits at le Trèfle

Trad singer/banjo player Nora Brown plays Casa del Popolo

Samwoy and friends at la Sotterenea

