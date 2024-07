The Toronto Raptors will play the Washington Wizards in Montreal on Oct. 6

The NBA Canada Series returns to Montreal this fall, with the Toronto Raptors facing off against the Washington Wizards in a preseason game on Oct. 6. Prior to the exhibition game, the Raptors will also host a training camp in Montreal.

“We have always felt the love from our fans in Montreal and across Quebec, so we are thrilled to be visiting again this fall,” exclaimed Raptors general manager Bobby Webster in a press release. “We look forward to celebrating nearly 30 years as Canada’s NBA team.”

The Raptors roster currently features its most Canadian lineup in franchise history, including RJ Barrett, Kelly Olynyk and Montreal’s own Chris Boucher. The former two players are also set to represent Team Canada at the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris. Additionally, Wizards rookie Kyshawn George’s father, Deon, is a Montreal native who played several years of professional basketball in Europe.

The upcoming Raptors season marks the franchise’s 30th in the National Basketball Association. Celebrations commemorating the anniversary are expected throughout the season. The team has been teasing the return of purple jerseys, a colour that is omnipresent on most of the team’s recent social media posts.

Tickets for the preseason game go on sale on Aug. 16. Fans can sign up here for exclusive presale and contest offers.

