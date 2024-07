Unsurprisingly, positive opinions of Russia are highest among Conservatives.

A study by the Angus Reid Institute has found that Quebec is the most anti-Russia province in Canada.

9 in 10 Quebecers (89%) say they have an unfavourable impression of Russia, compared to 3 in 4 in Alberta (77%), where negative views of Russia are lowest.

Just 7% of Quebecers say they have a positive opinion of Russia, roughly half that of in Alberta (15%).

Across Canada, 84% of Canadians say they have an unfavourable view of Russia.

The study also found that positive opinions of Russia are significantly higher among Conservatives (15%) than among Liberal (5%) or NDP (3%) voters.

Favourability of Nations: U.S. rebounds, India drops double-digits, China remains historically lowhttps://t.co/yQpKWAszoK pic.twitter.com/LRN709YWtT — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) June 13, 2024

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from May 24 to 28, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 1,603 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

