Prime Video and Café Olimpico are repping The Boys with a free coffee pop-up on Aug. 3

Prime Video Canada and Café Olimpico are teaming up on a pop-up repping the series The Boys this weekend. On Aug. 3, from noon to 3 p.m., fans who follow Prime Video Canada on Instagram can stop by Café Olimpico’s Old Montreal location for a free cup of coffee and “see how Vought does caffeine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video Canada (@primevideoca)

The Boys season 4 debuted on Prime Video in June. Guest stars include the likes of Will Ferrell, Giancarlo Esposito and the voice of Tilda Swinton. A fifth and final season was announced shortly before season 4’s debut.

Later this year, Café Olimpico will be expanding to Westmount on Victoria Avenue. This will be its fourth location, the others being situated in Mile End, Old Montreal and Downtown.

