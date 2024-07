Over a dozen variations of Quebec’s national dish — weighing in at roughly two pounds per serving — are now being sold by the Clock Tower Quay.

Le Grand PoutineFest is on in the Old Port of Montreal through July 28

After installing its vendors across the Montreal area and in other Quebec towns since late April, le Grand PoutineFest has arrived in the Old Port, where 17 variations of Quebec’s national dish will be served from July 17 to 28. From pulled pork and lobster poutine to Hawaiian, souvlaki and vegan options, le Grand PoutineFest aims to offer something for everyone — who digs roughly two pounds of fries, curds and gravy, that is.

The site, located at 33 de la Commune W., near the Clock Tower Quay, will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

