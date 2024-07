Bowden will join the Hawks’ Summer League, where a noteworthy performance could lead to a regular-season spot.

The Montreal Alliance have announced that forward Jordan Bowden has left the team in order to join the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks’ Summer League roster.

In eight games with the Alliance, Bowden averaged 19.1 points per game and 3.9 rebounds. Bowden’s invitation to the Hawks’ Summer League team comes after both impressive stats in the CEBL and a recent stint on the Atlanta Hawks NBA G-League affiliate, College Park Skyhawks. A noteworthy performance in the Summer League could result in the 27-year-old player being offered a roster spot on the Atlanta Hawks’ regular season roster.

The Atlanta Hawks enter the Summer League with one of the most promising rosters, which includes this year’s first overall draft pick, Zaccharie Risacher. The Atlanta Hawks will compete in four Summer League games, with their first match on July 12 seeing them face the Washington Wizards.

Meanwhile, the Montreal Alliance are entering the final stretch of their season, with only six regular season games remaining. Despite having the worst record in the CEBL, the Alliance will automatically qualify for the Eastern Conference Finals due to Montreal serving as host city of this year’s Championship Weekend.

The Montreal Alliance’s next home game is on July 14, when the team will play the Ottawa Blackjacks.

