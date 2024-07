The Prime Minister has reacted to Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 U.S. presidential race.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reacted to this afternoon’s announcement that President Joe Biden is withdrawing from the U.S. presidential race. In his statement, Trudeau referred to Biden as a partner and true friend to Canadians, and thanked him as well as the First Lady.

“I’ve known President Biden for years. He’s a great man, and everything he does is guided by his love for his country. As President, he is a partner to Canadians — and a true friend. To President Biden and the First Lady: thank you.”

I’ve known President Biden for years. He’s a great man, and everything he does is guided by his love for his country. As President, he is a partner to Canadians — and a true friend.



To President Biden and the First Lady: thank you. pic.twitter.com/5mQvFn8INn — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 21, 2024 Trudeau: “President Biden is a partner to Canadians — and a true friend”

Biden announced that he will no longer be running for president in the 2024 election via post on social media today. Biden went on to endorse his Vice President Kamala Harris as the presidential candidate for the Democratic party.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.