Quebecers are those least optimistic that housing affordability in their province will improve over the next few years.

A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has found that just 8% of Montrealers believe the Quebec government is doing a good job on housing affordability.

The study found that 85% of Montrealers feel the CAQ government led by Fran├žois Legault has done a poor job in regards to housing affordability.

The cities in Canada with the highest scores on housing affordability are Regina (30%) and Edmonton (24%), while the cities with with lowest are Toronto 416 (6%) and Toronto 905 (7%).

Overall, just 12% of Canadians are satisfied with their provincial government’s job on housing affordability.

“The rapidly rising cost of housing has become a cross-country story in recent years. Last year the housing market cooled somewhat as higher interest rates took hold, but there is an expectation that it will heat up again with the Bank of Canada now looking at cutting rates instead of raising them further. Though the countrywide ramp up of housing prices has slowed, rent has continued to rise across the country, with some provinces seeing year-over-year average rent increases of over 17%.”

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from June 14 to 20, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 4,204 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

