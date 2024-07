Charli XCX, Brat (Atlantic/Warner)

Charli XCX has had an admirable career trajectory since she emerged in 2008, cementing her position as a pop star with enough edge to stay interesting as a personality, performer and songwriter — and presenting young girls with an alternative. This sixth album aims high into the pop stratosphere while keeping her experimental spirit alive, pairing hard, hyper beats and sharp verses (“Everything Is Romantic”), electropop energy and catchy melodies (“Sympathy Is a Knife”), vulnerable balladry and delicate soundscapes (“So I”), electroclash sass and seductive earworms (“b2b”). 8/10 Trial Track: “Sympathy Is a Knife”

“Sympathy Is a Knife” from Brat by Charli XCX

For more on Charli XCX, please visit her website. This article was originally published in the July 2024 issue of Cult MTL.

For our latest in music, please visit the Music section.