Canada’s new Grocery Code of Conduct aims to make industry more transparent, stabilize food prices

A new Grocery Code of Conduct has come into effect in Canada, in an effort to make the grocery industry and supply chain more transparent, and stabilize food prices. All of Canada’s grocery chains have signed on to the new program, including Loblaws and Walmart.

“Securing Canada’s essential food and grocery supply chains has never been more important. That’s why Canada needs a Grocery Code of Conduct — to promote predictability, transparency and fair dealing as ingredients and products make their way from suppliers to stores to Canadians’ homes.”

A study by the Angus Reid Institute found that 4 in 5 Canadians believed that greedflation was responsible for increased profits by grocery stores.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared the news about the Grocery Code of Conduct over the weekend.

We brought in a Grocery Code of Conduct to make the industry more transparent, bolster our supply chain, and stabilize food prices.



And every major chain, from Walmart to Loblaws, has signed on to it.

