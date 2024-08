Beetlejuice Beetlejuice shrunken-heads Ron and Bob will also be hitting La Ronde on Friday.

St-Viateur Bagel announced a “delightfully dreadful” collaboration with the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel today. In anticipation of the Sept. 6 release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, starring Michael Keaton and Jenna Ortega, the film’s shrunken heads (or “Shrinkers”) duo Ron and Bob will visit the shop’s flagship location on St-Viateur W. between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 2.

The Shrinkers will also be hitting La Ronde on Friday as part of their Canadian tour.

