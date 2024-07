Learn about the rich online casino world in Canada today. Discover the journey, current offerings, and what the future holds for the industry.

The Canadian online casino market is one of the biggest in the world. Most Canadian players enjoy unlimited access to the best online casinos, thousands of games, outstanding bonuses, excellent payment methods, quality support, and much more. This makes the country a great place to enjoy online gambling.

One of the reasons for the richness of the casino market is the country’s liberality towards iGaming. Unlike regions like the UK or USA where strict laws guide online gambling, the casino industry in Canada is still evolving. In this guide, we will discuss the online casinos Canada industry, what is currently available, and what to expect in the future.

Brief History of Online Casinos in Canada

To understand the market properly, it’s best to start from the past. Before online gambling became a thing, native Canadians played games of chance. However, all forms of gambling were banned in the country until the 1960s when the government allowed some types to stimulate the economy. That led to the rise of state-organized lotteries and brick-and-mortar casinos.

In the mid to late 1990s when online casinos were first launched, Canadians also began to access them freely. Initially, people had to install software programs on their PCs to play. As technology advanced, HTML5/Flash games were created and downloads were no longer necessary.

Today, playing on some of the top casino sites in Canada is pretty easy. All you just need is your smartphone and you can play at real money online casinos Canada wherever you find yourself. The number of games has also grown from a few hundred to tens of thousands.

iGaming Regulations in Canada

The Canadian laws give room for each province to regulate gambling as they deem fit. In most of them, only the gambling sites managed by the provincial government can operate within their borders. Anyone or organization caught hosting online gambling in those provinces can be prosecuted according to the Criminal Code of Canada.

However, the general laws do not cover the Canadian gambling sites hosted offshore. These platforms are usually registered in places like Curacao, Gibraltar, or the UK. From there, they offer Canadians their services legally. The players can also access these sites freely and legally since they’re not hosted in Canada. Most provinces allow for such, except Ontario.

In April 2022, Ontario became the first to exercise its provincial rights to regulate online gambling totally. Its iGaming market is overseen by iGaming Ontario under the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO). Unlike other provinces, offshore Canadian gambling sites cannot operate in Ontario. Any gambling platform that wishes to serve residents in Ontario must register with the AGCO.

At the moment, there are over 45 companies registered with the AGCO. These operators offer 75+ iGaming sites, most offering either online casinos, sports betting, or both. While some Ontarians still access unregulated betting sites operating illegally, over 86% use the registered platforms.

Types of Games Offered at the Best Online Casinos Canada

Both offshore sites and AGCO-licensed casinos are loaded with thousands of games for players. They ensure that there are different categories of all kinds for players to choose from. These games are powered by top-notch developers in the world, including Microgaming, NetEnt, Play’N GO, Quickspin, Ezugi, Evolution, and Playson.

Here are some of the major categories available:

● Slots: You’ll find a wide range of classic 3-reels, 3D video slots, megaways, and many other slot types at casino sites Canada. The games feature various interesting themessuch as adventure, romance, mythology, animals, nature, science, and TV/Movies.

● Table Games: Classic casino games like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker are also offered in abundance at Canadian casinos. They come in numerous classic variants and also unique online variants.

● Live Casinos: These refer to games hosted by human dealers and streamed live to players. All popular table games are also available as live casinos. Additionally, there are game shows like Monopoly Live and Snakes and Ladders Live.

● Other Games: In addition to the aforementioned categories, there are others like scratchcards, video poker, crash games, and bingo. You’ll most likely find separate sections for these games in the casino lobby.

Bonuses and Promotions at Canadian Casinos

The best gambling sites offer numerous bonuses and promos to attract players and keep them engaged on their platforms. While the types and sizes of bonuses vary with the casino, every level of player will certainly find a suitable one to claim. Popular bonuses offered include the welcome deposit package, no-deposit bonus, free spins, reload bonus, cashback, referral bonus, and high-roller bonus.

In addition to the regular bonuses, casinos also feature VIP/loyalty programs. These refer to systems used to reward regular or loyal players on the platforms. The more you deposit and wager on the site, the more bonuses and perks you will qualify to get.

Lastly, online casinos also offer tournaments and contests involving slots, table games, live casinos, and others. These promos usually feature good prizes, including bonus money, free spins, or even cash prizes. Depending on the casino, these contests may be available daily, weekly, monthly, on special occasions, and more.

Payment Methods

Top online CA casinos accept payments in CAD and ensure there are many local banking processors to make financial transactions easy for Canadian gamers. The payment processors accepted include debit/credit cards, e-wallets, e-vouchers, and online banking transfers.

The minimum and maximum transaction amounts depend on the casinos and specific payment methods. However, 10 CAD is usually the minimum and maximum deposit/ withdrawal amount. Whatever the amount is, you’ll find out on the payment page of your chosen casino.

Here’s a list of popular payment methods you’ll find the best online casino Canada sites:

● Visa

● Skrill

● iDebit

● Interac

● ecoPayz

● Neteller

● InstaDebit

● Mastercard

● MuchBetter

● Paysafecard

Looking Forward: The Future of Canada’s Online Casino Market

We’ll likely see more provinces follow Ontario’s example in the coming years. Nevertheless, it’s strongly believed that this move will further strengthen the Canadian gambling industry. It will also provide more protection and safety for players.

The regulatory activities in Ontario are being executed well by the AGCO. In two years since it began, the province has generated over $2 billion in revenue. The number of online casino companies and game developers registering in Ontario also keeps growing. If this is replicated successfully in other provinces, not only will it boost the casino industry, it willimpact the country’s overall economy.