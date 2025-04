What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Monday, April 7

Cinema Politica presents Karuara, People of the River with guests

Mondays Amirite? comedy show at McKibbin’s

The World’s Smallest Comedy Show at Hurley’s

Halifax singer-songwriter Rose Cousins plays Bar le Ritz PDB

Colombian reggaeton artist J Balvin plays Place Bell

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.