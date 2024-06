What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, June 6

Day 1 of Mural Festival, running June 6–16

madskills: Self-documenting Construction on Social Media exhibition opening at CCA

Montreal Fringe presents Jon Bennett: American’t June 6–16

Ontario punk act Chastity plays Turbo Haüs

Jane Penny (from TOPS) plays Casa del Popolo

Portland indie rock band Drowse plays Foufs with thisquietarmy & more

