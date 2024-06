What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Wednesday, June 26

Richard Mosse: Broken Spectre exhibition at PHI Centre

Jazz Fest presents a free show by Jonah Yano at Place Ville-Marie

Cirque du Soleil’s KURIOS: Cabinet of Curiosities at the Big Top in the Old Port

Alaska-based indie singer-songwriter Medium Build plays Bar le Ritz PDB

Double’s Comedy Club

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.