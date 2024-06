What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, June 17

Suoni per il Popolo presents Erika Angell, Sarah Rossy, Kahero:ton at la Sala Rossa

Aislin presents: Montreal, the Most Cartoonable of Cities

For the moment, let's consider changing Canada's national colours to orange, white and blue. Go, Edmonton, go! pic.twitter.com/r4fzeZ4X1t — Terry Mosher (@TerryMosher1) May 24, 2024

Gary Kinsman book launch for The Regulation of Desire

Tomorrow! Montreal Book Launch for the 3rd Edition of The Regulation of Desire, June 17th, 6:30pm. My talk will be dedicated to the Palestinian people under genocidal attack. https://t.co/9Ni7enWw9l — Gary Kinsman (@GaryWKinsman) June 16, 2024

Australian singer-songwriter Xavier Rudd plays MTELUS

The World’s Smallest Comedy Night at Hurley’s

