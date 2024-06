Unessential Oils, Unessential Oils (Secret City)

Creative sparks can strike whenever they feel like it, and the judge of a good artist can decide whether to act on those impulses. This happened to Warren Spicer, best known as the frontman/one of the guitarists of Plants and Animals, while he was marinating in the bath. A deluge of jazzy, tropicalia-styled funk and folk riffs appeared in his mind, and rather than adapt them for Plants and Animals, he ran with this new sound — creating his new project, Unessential Oils. The album of the same name is a whimsical and fun burn, always feeling quite bright yet hazy, with a diverse cornucopia of instrumentation. 8/10 Trial Track: “Solutions to My Gloom”

“Solutions to My Gloom” from the self-titled album by Unessential Oils

This article was originally published in the June 2024 issue of Cult MTL.

