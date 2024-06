“The Clock Tower Quay will be transformed into a huge block party.”

Canada Day celebrations are happening in the Old Port of Montreal on July 1

The Old Port of Montreal will host the city’s annual Canada Day celebrations on Monday, July 1. The schedule of events promises ceremonies, cupcakes, workshops, games, music, face painting and, of course, fireworks.

See the full schedule of events at the Old Port’s Clock Tower Quay below.

1:30 p.m. Official opening

The celebrations will begin with a 21-cannon salute for Canada’s birthday, with the Canadian Armed Forces and the RCMP onsite. Attendees are welcome to take souvenir photos.

2 p.m. Swearing-in ceremony

Canada Day will continue with the swearing-in ceremony of citizenship for new Canadians.

From 3 p.m. Parks Canada Entertainment

Artistic performances, a giant playground, inflatable games, entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.



Canada Day will also feature workshops such as a face painting station, First Nations discovery and “Draw Canada.”

Parks Canada representatives will be on hand with a game of On the tracks of wildlife and Discover Canada’s parks.

Festive activities

Giant playground, free play, inflatable games and face painting

Workshops

Kina8at, Parks Canada and “Draw Canada”

Distribution of promotional items

Canadian stickers, flags and temporary tattoos

3:30 p.m. Canada Day Cupcakes

Participants will be invited to enjoy the traditional Canada Day cupcakes, while quantities last.

8 p.m. DJ Hools set and closing of activities

DJ Hools will provide the musical soundtrack to conclude the day.

10 p.m. Fireworks

The long-awaited fireworks will light up the sky at 10 p.m. to bring Canada Day to a fitting close.

Happy Canada Day, everyone!

For more on Montreal life, please visit the Arts & Life section.