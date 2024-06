In light of the ongoing heat wave in Montreal, Environment Canada has shared recommendations for how to navigate high heat and humidity, and minimize health risks.

— Drink 6 to 8 glasses of water per day even before feeling thirsty. As appropriate, follow your physician’s instructions regarding the amount of fluid to drink.

— Avoid alcoholic beverages or caffeine.

— If you can, spend at least 2 hours a day in an air-conditioned or cool place.

— Take at least one cool shower or bath per day, or cool your skin several times per day with a wet towel.

— Limit physical activity.

— Wear light clothes.

The guidelines, presented in conjunction with the Quebec Health and Social Services Ministry and Climate Change Canada, also specify to never leave a child or baby alone in a vehicle or a poorly ventilated room, even for a few minutes. It is also important to check on and be ready to help your loved ones, especially those who are functionally dependent, disabled, mentally ill or living alone. While heat waves can affect everyone’s health (including pets), Environment Canada notes that risks are greater for seniors, infants and young children, pregnant women, people with physical and/or mental illnesses, people with disabilities or mobility issues.

“Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions. Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.”

If you have any questions regarding your health, call Info-Santé by dialing 8-1-1 or ask a healthcare provider. In case of emergency, call 9-1-1.

