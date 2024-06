Tickets for the Short ‘n Sweet tour stop at the Bell Centre go on sale on June 28.

Evenko has announced that pop singer Sabrina Carpenter is bringing her Short ‘n Sweet tour to Montreal on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. The opening act will be Amaarae.

Fans can sign up for early access to tickets for the Bell Centre show, with the pre-sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25. Tickets officially go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 28.

