“Shabbo is confidently cruising in his lane, and now it’s a matter of the city conforming to his whims rather than the other way around.”

Mike Shabb, Sewaside III (independent)

Now that Montreal rap’s inimitable dual threat has earned accolades stateside from the likes of Alchemist and Earl Sweatshirt, expectations are sky high for the third installment in his signature series. If carrying Montreal rap on his shoulders is a heavy lift, Shabbo isn’t sweating the increased notoriety: he’s got an even more assured flow over his own jazzy samples, which have a more off-kilter spin than the refined grooves of his mentor Nicholas Craven. With Sewaside III, Mike Shabb is confidently cruising in his lane, and now it’s a matter of the city conforming to his whims rather than the other way around. 8/10 Trial Track: “Hey Young World Pt II”

“Hey Young World Pt II” from Sewaside III by Mike Shabb

