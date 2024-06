Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 TV shows streaming right now. Topping the charts is Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon — starring Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke, among others — which is streaming in Canada on Crave.

“Following King Aegon II’s coronation and the death of Queen Rhaenyra’s son, House Targaryen is divided in two. In King’s Landing, Aegon II rules from the Iron Throne, supported by Alicent and the Green Council, under the protection of the largest dragon in Westeros. From exile on Dragonstone, Queen Rhaenyra and her Black Council consider their next move. Civil war looms as both sides seek support from the great houses of Westeros, ultimately amassing armies — and dragons.”

In second and third place are The Boys (Prime Video) and Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+).

