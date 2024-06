Heat wave forecast in Montreal next Tuesday to Thursday, humidex values up to 40 degrees

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement about a heat wave coming to Montreal next week. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach 30 to 35 degrees C between Tuesday and Thursday, with humidex values pushing 40 degrees in the afternoons. Overnight lows of 20C are also expected.

“Watch out for heat related impacts such as heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke. Remember to drink plenty of water.”

For a list of places in Montreal to cool off during a heat wave, please click here.

Stay cool Montreal.

Your 2024 #SummerForecast might be just what you are hoping for if you have plans to be by a lake or pool for much of the summer. However, there is a catch. ☀️🌻 https://t.co/gRb6JkAKZY — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) May 29, 2024

