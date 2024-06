“We were all shaken by the testimony of Ferreira Café, whose terrasse was closed last night by teams from the City of Montreal’s Fire Safety Service for safety reasons.”

City of Montreal allows Ferreira Café terrasse and others on Peel Street to reopen today

Following the forced closure of the Ferreira Café terrasse by firefighters last night, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has confirmed that their terrasse, and others on Peel Street, will be able to reopen today.

Ferreira Café owner Sandra Ferreira released a video on Instagram last night as her patrons were being cleared from the terrasse. Today, Ferreira explained that in order to reopen, they had to remove the roof of their terrasse, which, she maintains, the city had previously given special permission for the restaurant to install.

“We were all shaken by the testimony from Ferreira Café, whose terrasse was closed last night by teams from the City of Montreal’s Fire Safety Service (SIM) for safety reasons. The responsibility of the Fire Safety Service is to ensure the safety of citizens and visitors. The SIM must ensure constant dialogue and continue the search for solutions to combine security and vitality of the businesses that we all love.”

Nous avons tous été ébranlés par le témoignage de la restauratrice du Ferreira café, dont la terrasse a été fermée hier soir par les équipes du Service de sécurité incendies de la Ville de Montréal pour des raisons de sécurité.



Les équipes du SIM ont confirmé la conformité des… — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) June 8, 2024 City allows Ferreira Café and other Peel Street terrasses to reopen today

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.