Air Canada’s new 14-hour and 50-minute direct flight to South Korea is now the longest nonstop flight from Montreal.

The nonstop flight takes 14 hours and 50 minutes, with service on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays until Oct. 10. Flights between Montreal and Seoul take place on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner featuring three cabins of service including Signature Class with lie-flat seats, Premium Economy and Economy Class.

