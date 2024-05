The higher proportion of renters in this city means Montrealers are more impacted by abusive rent hikes and renovictions, not to mention egregious laws like Bill 31.

Montreal has more renters than any other city in Canada

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, Montreal has more renters than any other city in Canada. The study found that 46% of Montrealers are renters while 50% are homeowners.

Among the homeowners are those who are still paying a mortgage (33%) and those who are not (17%).

The cities in Canada with the lowest percentage of renters are Toronto 905 (15%) and Edmonton (32%).

Provincially, 60% of Quebec adults say they own their home, while 34% say they rent. (For the complete table of results, please see page 7 of the report here.)

Overall, 65% of Canadians own while 29% rent.

Yesterday, the Quebec government announced that it was tabling a bill that would ban evictions in the province until 2027.

Quebec plans to ban evictions until 2027 https://t.co/LHqEha9G4P — Cult MTL (@cultmtl) May 22, 2024 Montreal has more renters than any other city in Canada

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from April 19 to 23, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 3,015 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.